Nashik: Three Leaders Inducted Into BJP Mahila Morcha State Executive |

Nashik: BJP Maharashtra Mahila Morcha President Chitra Wagh has announced the party's new state executive committee, with three leaders from Nashik district securing key positions.



Chhaya Devang has been appointed as State Vice President, while Shilpa Parnerkar from Nashik city and Dr Sarika Derle from BJP Nashik Rural North have been appointed as State Secretaries.

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Addressing the newly appointed office-bearers, Chitra Wagh said that they have actively contributed to the party through various initiatives and should continue working with the same commitment. She urged them to take the welfare initiatives and decisions for women undertaken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to the grassroots level.



She also appealed to the newly appointed members to actively implement organisational programs across the state, in line with the call given by BJP Maharashtra President Ravindra Chavan, and work towards further strengthening the party organisation.