Nashik: Collector Calls For Collective Efforts To Make City A Global Export Hub | Sourced

Nashik: District Collector Ayush Prasad has emphasised the need for coordinated efforts by industries, government agencies, and various institutions to develop Nashik into a world-class manufacturing and export hub. He was speaking at the inauguration of the 'Export Awareness Camp and E-Commerce Export Summit' held at the Nashik Engineering Cluster in Ambad. The event was jointly organised by the District Industries Centre, District Administration, and various departments of the Central and State Governments.



The programme was attended by DGFT Additional Director General R. K. Mishra, Deputy Director General Ashwin Golapkar, District Industries Centre Deputy Commissioner Chetan Patil, KPMG's Pritam Mohan Singh, NIMA representative Manish Rawal, along with entrepreneurs, MSMEs, startups, women entrepreneurs, Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), and exporters.

Collector Prasad urged industries to focus on demand-driven production, adherence to international quality standards, innovation, capacity building, and a better understanding of global markets. He said that promoting the 'Make in India for the World' vision requires the effective use of local raw materials, value addition, and obtaining internationally recognised certifications. He also assured that the district administration remains committed to facilitating ease of doing business by providing necessary approvals, certifications, and administrative support.



Highlighting the importance of the Nashik Dry Port, he stressed that its optimal utilisation would help reduce export logistics costs, strengthen connectivity, and improve direct access to international markets. He further announced that the District Administration, in collaboration with DGFT, will soon organise a Buyer-Seller Meet to connect local entrepreneurs with domestic and global buyers.



DGFT Additional Director General R. K. Mishra said the objective of the Export Awareness Camp was to build a strong network of collaboration among new and existing exporters. The summit included expert sessions on IEC registration, the Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) 2023, export finance, export credit insurance, agricultural and processed food exports, credit guarantee schemes, and guidance from e-commerce and logistics partners such as India Post, DHL, FedEx, and Walmart.