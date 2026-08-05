Nashik: AIMA Launches 'Sector Walk' To Resolve Industrialists' Issues On Site | Sourced

Nashik: Intending to resolve the problems of entrepreneurs through on-site assessment rather than paperwork, the Ambad Industries and Manufacturers Association ( AIMA ) has launched an innovative initiative called 'Sector Walk' in the Ambad Industrial Estate. The initiative aims to understand industry-related issues firsthand and ensure prompt action, offering much-needed relief to industrialists.



The concept of the 'Sector Walk', proposed by AIMA President Rajendra Pansare upon assuming office, has now been implemented. The initiative was inaugurated in Sector D-1 near Exlo Point, where officials from the concerned government departments were invited to the site to interact directly with industrialists.

During the visit, issues related to street lighting, garbage collection (Ghantagadi) services, road resurfacing, and other basic infrastructure were reviewed. Several complaints were addressed immediately, and instructions were issued to the concerned officials for necessary action, creating a positive response among the industrial community.



The Sector Walk was attended by AIMA President Rajendra Pansare, General Secretary Sanjay Mahajan, Basic Services Committee Chairman Nagesh Pingale, local industrialist Nishikant Ahire, Nashik Municipal Corporation Ghantagadi Department Head Ajay Kagde, Street Lighting Department officials Ravi Sonar and Raju Donde, among others.



Industrialists expressed confidence that the 'Sector Walk' initiative, which emphasizes practical action over mere demands, will significantly improve the quality of basic infrastructure in the Ambad Industrial Estate while strengthening coordination between the industrial sector and the administration.