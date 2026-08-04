Nashik's Tanisha Kotecha Wins Commonwealth TT Gold; Adds Women's Doubles Bronze |

Nashik: India's rising table tennis star Tanisha Kotecha delivered an outstanding performance at the 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships held in New Delhi, winning a gold medal in the mixed doubles event alongside Manav Thakkar and a bronze medal in the women's doubles with Sayali Wani, bringing further glory to Indian table tennis.



In the mixed doubles competition, Tanisha Kotecha and Manav Thakkar displayed exceptional teamwork throughout the tournament. They began their campaign with a convincing 3-0 victory over Nigeria, followed by another 3-0 win against Malaysia's Im Jin Zhem and Alice Lee Sian Chang. In the quarterfinals, they defeated Singapore's Nicholas Tan and See Lay Yin 11-6, 11-2, 11-9 to advance to the semifinals.



The Indian duo then edged past compatriots Manush Shah and Swastika Ghosh in a thrilling 3-2 semifinal to secure a place in the final.



The gold medal match against Malaysia's Yap Richard Rui Zhe and Tee Ai Xin proved to be a closely fought contest. Trailing 1-2, Tanisha and Manav showed remarkable composure and determination to stage a comeback, winning 11-8, 10-12, 10-12, 11-9, 11-5 and clinching the Commonwealth mixed doubles title.

Tanisha also impressed in the women's doubles, partnering fellow Nashik paddler Sayali Wani. The duo defeated Australia's Ji Min Hyung and Woo Jiamuwa 11-7, 11-7, 11-4 in the quarterfinals to guarantee India a medal. In the semifinals, they went down 3-0 to the Indian pair of Sreeja Akula and Syndrela Das, earning a bronze medal for their consistent performances.

Winning one gold and one bronze medal at the Commonwealth Championships marks another significant milestone in the rapidly rising international careers of Tanisha Kotecha and Sayali Wani. The pair trains under coach Jay Modak.

The achievement was congratulated by office-bearers of the Nashik District Table Tennis Association, including President Narendra Chhajed, Secretary Shekhar Bhandari, Vice Presidents Rajesh Bharvirkar and Milind Kachole, Treasurer Abhishek Chhajed, coach Jay Modak, Vaibhav Joshi, Alka Kulkarni, Sanjay Vasant, and Suhas Agharkar, who extended their best wishes to the players for continued success.