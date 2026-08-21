Nashik: Thousands Join ‘Walk For Water’ To Spread Awareness On Soil And Water Conservation |

Nashik: Soil and water are valuable natural resources and must be used judiciously and according to need, said Divisional Commissioner Dr Pravin Gedam. He recalled the message of former Chief Minister late Sudhakarrao Naik, “Save Water, Recharge Water,” and appealed to citizens to conserve soil and water for the protection of the environment and future generations.



The Soil and Water Conservation Department of the State Government organised a Maha Walkathon – Walk for Water at the Dongre Vasatigruha Ground in Nashik this morning to mark the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister late Sudhakarrao Naik. Dr Gedam was speaking on the occasion. District Collector Ayush Prasad, Chief Engineer of the Soil and Water Conservation Department Haribhau Gite, District Soil and Water Conservation Officer Rajaram Zhurawat and other dignitaries were present. Citizens participating in the event also took a pledge to conserve water.



Dr Gedam said that August 21, the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Sudhakarrao Naik, is observed as Water Conservation Day. Protecting soil and water for future generations is essential, and it is the responsibility of every citizen. The “Walk for Water” Maha Walkathon was organised to create awareness among the younger generation about the importance of soil and water conservation.



Integrated efforts are being undertaken through various departments to accelerate water conservation works in the district. Major initiatives such as the Galmukt Dharan-Galyukt Shivar Scheme, Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan 2.0 and Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana – Watershed Development Component 3.0 are being implemented to create water storage facilities, rejuvenate existing water sources, remove silt, deepen streams, promote soil conservation and encourage micro-irrigation. Rainwater harvesting initiatives are also being implemented in government offices.



Dr Gedam further said that water conservation in the district is not limited merely to constructing check dams, deepening streams or removing silt. It is an effort to ensure proper planning and management of every drop of water and to build a strong foundation for future water security. Convergence among various departments, use of technology, geo-tagging of works, effective utilisation of funds and irrigation systems linked to farmers’ needs are giving water conservation a broader and more sustainable direction.



The Maha Walkathon began from Dongre Vasatigruha in the presence of dignitaries, proceeded via Ashok Stambh and concluded at Dongre Vasatigruha. Officers and employees from various departments, citizens and a large number of students from educational institutions participated in the event. The first three participants to complete the walkathon, along with seven winners selected through a lucky draw, were felicitated with certificates by the dignitaries.