Nashik: Ten Law Books By Deshpande Couple Released At Grand Ceremony | Sourced

Nashik: A grand book launch ceremony of ten books authored by renowned legal scholars Suchitra Deshpande and Nilesh Deshpande was held on Wednesday, marking the memory of late legal expert Madhukar Toshniwal and the silver jubilee of Sai Law Academy.



The event took place at Kurtkoti Hall on Gangapur Road and was attended by several eminent personalities. Distinguished guests included noted legal expert Sudhakar Awhad from Pune, President of the Nashik Bar Association Nitin Thakre, along with Bhaskarrao Pawar, Nandakishor Bhutada, Jayant Jaybhave, and Shri Rayate, who were present on the dais.



The dignitaries praised the Deshpande couple for their scholarly approach, dedication, and efforts in spreading awareness in the field of law. They also extended their best wishes for their future endeavours.



In his introductory speech, Nilesh Deshpande explained the objective behind launching ten books simultaneously and expressed gratitude to all those who directly and indirectly supported this initiative. Advocate Jalindar Tadge delivered the vote of thanks. A large number of professionals from the legal and social sectors were present on the occasion.



Books Released:

Family Law 1

Contract 1

Constitution 1

Intellectual Property Law

Criminal Psychology

Media Law

Jurisprudence

Interpretation of Statutes

Bhartiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023

Professional Ethics