Jalgaon: Technology Must Be Aligned With Mindfulness And Human Values, Says Prof Priti Agrawal |

Jalgaon: “Technology grants us unprecedented capabilities and speed. However, wisdom, values and self-awareness are essential to determine the direction in which these capabilities are utilised. Therefore, the integration of mindfulness, spirituality and technology is not merely a topic for discussion but a necessary approach for balanced and sustainable human development in the future. Aligning technology with a spiritual direction and incorporating mindfulness is the need of the hour,” said Prof Dr Priti Agrawal.

The Department of Computer Applications at G. H. Raisoni College of Engineering and Management organised the third National Conference on the theme Mindfulness, Spirituality, and Technology (NCMST). Prof Dr Priti Agrawal was speaking in her capacity as the conference chairperson.

The conference, focused on the balance between mindfulness, spiritual values and modern technology in a rapidly changing technological era, received an enthusiastic response from researchers, professors and students across the country. More than 90 research papers were submitted, and over 300 researchers participated. The research topics were organised into four thematic tracks.

In her address, Prof Dr Priti Agrawal, the conference chairperson and Director of G. H. Raisoni Institute, highlighted the importance of mindfulness and spirituality in today’s technology-driven lifestyle. She said, “We live in an era of rapidly evolving technology. Artificial Intelligence, digital media and social media have influenced almost every aspect of human life.”

“While technology has broadened the horizons of knowledge and information, it remains equally important to preserve the peace, concentration and inward focus of the human mind amid this rapid flow. The use of technology should not be limited merely to enhancing convenience and efficiency but must be linked to human well-being. Artificial Intelligence and digital tools can be utilised to understand mental health needs, facilitate meditation and breathing exercises, and support mindfulness practices. However, alongside the extensive use of technology, due consideration must be given to human values and spiritual balance,” she added.

Parth Sarathi Prabhu, the chief guest of the national conference and manager of the ISKCON temple, highlighted the need for the coexistence of spirituality and modern technology in his address. He said technology is a powerful tool that makes human life easier and more dynamic, but its appropriate and positive use requires introspection, awareness and spiritual values.

He further explained that against the backdrop of stress, instability and constant digital engagement in modern life, mindfulness can serve as an effective medium for an individual to reconnect with themselves.

Conference coordinator Prof Kalyani Neve explained the rationale behind selecting the contemporary topic in her introductory remarks. She said the primary objective of the conference was to provide a platform for researchers to study the interrelationship between mindfulness, spirituality and technology.

Researchers and students from various parts of the country presented their research on diverse topics at the conference. A notable highlight was the participation of over 300 researchers and the presentation of more than 90 research papers.

The conference facilitated academic discourse on the balance between technology and human values, mental awareness in the digital age and the contemporary relevance of spirituality.

Rupali Dhake, Prof Karishma Chaudhary, Prof Priya Tekwani, Prof Pratiksha Patil, Prof Sakshi Jathar, Prof Rutika Jaiswal, Prof Prachi Mavale, Prof Shubham Adwal and Prof Mangesh Devle put in special efforts.