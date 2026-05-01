Nashik: Team Leaders From Various Sectors Honoured By NBA, Awards Presented To Dedicated Professionals | Sourced

Nashik: The Nashik Business Association (NBA) honoured ‘Team Leaders’ who have been serving in various business organisations for more than ten consecutive years and have made outstanding contributions. They were presented with the ‘Pillar of Organisation’ award. The association organised this commendable initiative on the occasion of Maharashtra Day.



The felicitation ceremony was held at Four Points by Sheraton Nashik in Govind Nagar. The awards were presented by Nitin Hase, Managing Director of Sahyadri Agrovet. The awardees were recognised for their valuable contribution towards the stability and growth of their respective organisations.



The event was attended by NBA President Umesh Shinde, Vice President Shivaji Mankar, Secretary Sudarshan Gite, Treasurer Amit Pawar and other office-bearers.

On the occasion, a business training workshop on the topic “Effective Approach for Human Resource Management” was also organised, in which Nitin Hase guided the participants. During the ceremony, Dattatray Shewale, General Manager of Hotel Sanskruti, was also felicitated.