Nashik: 5-Year-Old Girl Dies In Hit-and-Run At Pathardi Phata, CCTV Footage Sparks Outrage |VIDEO | Representational Image

Nashik: The spate of road accidents in Nashik city shows no signs of abating. In the CIDCO area, specifically on the service road connecting Pathardi Phata to the Mumbai-Agra Highway, the irresponsible behaviour of an unidentified two-wheeler rider has claimed the innocent life of 5-year-old Khushi Ramesh Gavit. CCTV footage of this heart-wrenching incident has now surfaced, triggering a wave of outrage among the residents of Nashik.

Two days ago, while Ramesh Gavit was travelling with his family on a two-wheeler, a speeding rider approaching from behind at Pathardi Phata executed a sharp, aggressive 'cut' in front of their vehicle. This maneuver was so severe that Gavit lost control of his bike, causing the vehicle to skid and crash onto the road. The young child, Khushi, sustained critical injuries in this accident. She was rushed immediately to a nearby hospital; however, tragically, she passed away before receiving any medical treatment.

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The released CCTV footage clearly shows the suspect riding at an extremely high speed and in a highly negligent manner. Instead of stopping to assist the fallen family after the crash, the callous rider, described by many as a monster, sped away from the scene. The police have registered a case of 'hit-and-run' in connection with this incident and have launched a manhunt for the accused based on the CCTV evidence.

What makes this situation even more shocking is that Khushi's death has left the citizens of Nashik deeply shaken, coming just two days after a similar accident claimed the lives of an uncle and his niece. Due to encroachments on service roads, undisciplined drivers, and ever-increasing traffic volumes, these roads are rapidly turning into death traps for the common people. The Gavite family has been plunged into an abyss of grief following the tragic demise of their cheerful little daughter. This incident has once again raised serious questions regarding road safety and police patrolling in Nashik. Citizens are demanding that the accused in this 'hit-and-run' case face severe punishment, in order to deter such incidents in the future.