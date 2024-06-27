Nashik Teachers Constituency Polls: Thackeray Group Raises Money Distribution Allegations |

Voting for the Teachers' Constituency is currently in progress, with 66 per cent turnout reported in the district by 3pm. The high temperatures have slowed down the voting process, leading to a large crowd of workers at the polling stations. Activists and office bearers have been actively appealing to teachers to come out and vote.

A notable incident occurred at the BD Bhalekar School Polling Booth in Nashik city, where a worker was allegedly caught distributing money to voters. Shiv Sena's Thackeray group workers claimed to have apprehended the individual and found 65 packets of money in his bag. The crime branch police intervened and took the worker to the Bhadrakali police station, but his identity remains unknown.

Thackeray group raises doubts

Thackeray group activists claim that the person distributing the money was a supporter of Eknath Shinde candidate MLA Kishore Darade. According to Uttam Kothule, deputy head of the Thackeray group, the detained individual had pamphlets of Darade.

The intense heat earlier in the day caused many voters to leave without casting their ballots, resulting in a slow voting pace. Independent candidate Vivek Kolhe and Mahavikas Aghadi candidate Sandeep Gulve visited various polling stations, interacting with teachers and voters.

The voting for teachers constituency revealed significant voter engagement despite the challenging conditions and allegations of misconduct.