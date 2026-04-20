Nashik TCS Case: Suspension Letter Details Action Against Nida Khan; Parents Allege ‘Political Conspiracy’ | Sourced

Nashik: It has come to light that Nida Khan, one of the accused in the sexual harassment and forced conversion case at the TCS BPO unit in Nashik, was immediately suspended by the company on April 9, 2026. According to a report by India Today, Nida Khan’s suspension letter has now surfaced.

Nida Khan had joined the company as a ‘Process Associate’ on December 27, 2021. The letter, issued by Shekhar Kamble, the Branch HR Head for the Pune, Nashik, and Goa regions, states: “The company has received information that a serious criminal case has been registered against you.”

The company has revoked all her access to the TCS network. She has been ordered to immediately return all company assets. Furthermore, she has been prohibited from visiting any office premises or working from home until further notice. Additionally, she has been directed not to discuss this matter with any employees and to maintain complete confidentiality. A warning has also been issued stating that any violation of these orders will result in strict disciplinary action.

Nida Khan has been absconding since March 25. Reports suggest that she is currently hiding in the Bhiwandi area. The Nashik Police have arrested her husband and are currently interrogating him in an effort to locate Nida Khan. Nida Khan's parents have claimed that this entire episode is a "political conspiracy" and a "fabricated setup." However, the police have disregarded these claims and are continuing their investigation at an accelerated pace.

So far, nine FIRs have been registered in connection with this case. These involve eight female employees and one male employee. The male employee has also filed a complaint alleging religious harassment and attempts at forced conversion. The allegations include the desecration of Hindu deities, being forced to consume beef, being compelled to offer Namaz (Islamic prayers) and observe Roza (fasting), and being pressured to embrace Islam.

This entire matter is currently under judicial and police investigation. None of the allegations has been proven in court yet. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is conducting its inquiry, and the police are actively working to apprehend the absconding accused, Nida Khan.