Nashik: 22 Students From Karmayogi Dulaji Sitaram Patil Agricultural College Selected In Campus Placements | Sourced

Nashik: Twenty-two students achieved success in a recently concluded campus placement drive held at the Karmayogi Dulaji Sitaram Patil Agricultural College, Chhachadgaon, operated by the Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj (MVP). Five renowned agricultural companies participated in this initiative, which was organised on April 16, 2026, at this college affiliated with the Mahatma Phule Krishi Vidyapeeth.

Organised with the objective of providing direct job opportunities within the agricultural sector, the drive saw the participation of 35 final-year students. Following rigorous interviews conducted by the participating companies, 22 students were selected. Participating Companies were Palvi Agro Chemicals and Fertilisers, Pune, Ecogenesis Life Sciences, Nashik, Alligo Horizon Pvt. Ltd., Nashik, Mauli Organic Pvt. Ltd., Nashik, Sanap Hi-Tech Nursery, Nashik.

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Representatives from the companies expressed their satisfaction regarding the students' knowledge and skills in the field of agriculture. Furthermore, they offered guidance to the students on how to face future career challenges.

Principal Dr Bapusaheb Bhakare stated, “Our objective is to provide job opportunities to students alongside imparting quality education. In the future, we intend to invite larger companies to further increase the placement rate.”