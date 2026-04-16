Nashik TCS Case: SIT Uncovers ‘Party Lure’ Angle, Raids Resort On Trimbakeshwar Road | AI

Nashik: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case linked to Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has uncovered crucial information suggesting that young women were allegedly lured through parties and inducements. Based on these findings, the SIT conducted a raid at a resort on Trimbakeshwar Road.

Investigators said the accused allegedly organised late-night parties during 2022–23 at a resort identified as Hotel Anand. During the raid, the SIT seized key documents and the guest register. Initial findings indicate that such parties were held regularly, with both the party hall and several rooms booked for these gatherings.

According to sources, women working in the company were allegedly invited to these events. The SIT suspects that inducements and persuasion were used to lure them into a trap during these parties, raising serious concerns about possible sexual exploitation and religious conversion.

The SIT team has also questioned the hotel management and staff to gather more details. Officials collected information about bookings, names of attendees, and the nature of the events. The investigation is now focused on identifying how many women may have been affected and whether a larger conspiracy was being operated from this location.

Officials said the probe is ongoing, and more details are expected to emerge as questioning and document analysis continue.