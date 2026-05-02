Nashik TCS Case: Court Denies Pre-Arrest Bail To Employee Nida Khan In Harassment And Forcible Religious Conversion Probe

A Nashik court rejected anticipatory bail for TCS employee Nida Khan as police intensify the ongoing probe | File Photo (Representational Image)

Nashik, May 2: A court in Nashik on Saturday rejected the anticipatory bail application of Nida Khan, an accused in a case related to alleged sexual harassment and forcible religious conversion at the Nashik unit of TCS, after the prosecution stressed the need for her custodial interrogation.

"The offence is a serious one, Nida Khan is one of the prime accused and therefore her custodial interrogation is necessary. The court rejected Nida Khan's bail application today. The final order will be uploaded soon," public prosecutor Ajay Misar told reporters.

Accused had cited pregnancy

According to the FIR, Khan allegedly advised women employees to dress and behave in accordance with Islamic traditions. Khan had sought pre-arrest bail, citing her pregnancy.

A search is underway for Khan in different parts of Maharashtra, police had said.

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SIT probing multiple cases

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Nashik Police is probing nine cases of sexual harassment of some female employees at the IT major's Nashik unit by their male colleagues. The SIT has arrested eight persons, including a female operations manager, by registering nine FIRs.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) had last month stated that the firm has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion of any form for a long time.

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