Nashik: Tanisha Kotecha Wins Mixed Doubles Gold, Swara Karmarkar Bags Women’s Singles Bronze At WTT Feeder Chennai |

Nashik: Nashik's Tanisha Kotecha, partnering Manav Thakkar, clinched the mixed doubles gold medal at WTT Feeder Chennai 2026, an international table tennis tournament.

At 20, Tanisha continues to establish herself on the international table tennis circuit. Currently ranked 142nd in the world, she has made significant progress through consistent performances in national and international competitions.

In the semi-finals, Tanisha and Manav defeated Payas Jain and Sayali Wani 3-1 (11-6, 12-10, 10-12, 11-7).

In the final, they faced Mehen Senthil and Ananya Muralidharan. After narrowly losing the opening game 15-17, Tanisha and Manav fought back to win the next two games 11-6 and 11-7.

Their opponents claimed the fourth game 12-10, taking the match into a deciding fifth game.

Tanisha and Manav won the final game 11-6 to register a 3-2 (15-17, 11-6, 11-7, 10-12, 11-6) victory and secure the gold medal.

The pair displayed strong coordination, tactical awareness and determination throughout the tournament.

Swara Wins Bronze on Senior International Debut

Nashik's Swara Karmarkar made an impressive debut on the senior international circuit, winning the women's singles bronze medal at WTT Feeder Chennai 2026.

At 16, Swara achieved a significant milestone in her table tennis career by securing a medal in her first WTT Feeder tournament.

One of the highlights of her campaign was a 3-2 victory over Japan's Kokona Marumatsu, who is regarded as a promising young player in international table tennis.

Marumatsu is ranked among the world's top eight Under-19 players and approximately 132nd in the senior women's world rankings.

In the women's singles semi-finals, Swara faced South Korea's Yu Yerim, the tournament's second seed.

Despite a determined performance, Swara lost 1-3 to her Korean opponent. Her run to the semi-finals earned her the bronze medal.

Both Tanisha and Swara receive coaching and guidance from Jay Modak and Puneet Desai.

District Association Congratulates Players

Nashik District Table Tennis Association president Narendra Chhajed, vice-presidents Milind Kachole and Rajesh Bharvirkar, secretary Shekhar Bhandari, treasurer Abhishek Chhajed, Alka Kulkarni, Sanjay Vasant, Vaibhav Joshi and Suhas Agharkar congratulated the players and extended their best wishes for future competitions.