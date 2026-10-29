 Nashik: Swara Karmarkar Bags First International Medal With Bronze At WTT Competition
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Nashik: Swara Karmarkar Bags First International Medal With Bronze At WTT Competition

In the quarter-final, Swara defeated Aarushi Nandi 3-1, with game scores of 11-2, 4-11, 11-5 and 11-3, to advance to the semi-final. Earlier, in the pre-quarter-final round, she defeated second seed Nandini Saha 3-0

Milind SajgureUpdated: Thursday, October 29, 2026, 04:26 PM IST
Nashik: Swara Karmarkar Bags First International Medal With Bronze At WTT Competition
Nashik: Swara Karmarkar Bags First International Medal With Bronze At WTT Competition |

Nashik: Swara Karmarkar won a bronze medal in the Under-19 girls' singles category at the recently concluded international World Table Tennis (WTT) Youth Contender and Feeder competition held in Chennai. This marks her first international medal.

In the quarter-final, Swara defeated Aarushi Nandi 3-1, with game scores of 11-2, 4-11, 11-5 and 11-3, to advance to the semi-final.

Earlier, in the pre-quarter-final round, she defeated second seed Nandini Saha 3-0.

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In the semi-final, Swara faced Sainika Maji, who defeated her 3-1 with game scores of 13-11, 11-8, 9-11 and 11-2. Swara thus secured the bronze medal.

Nashik District Table Tennis Association president Narendra Chhajed, vice-presidents Milind Kachole and Rajesh Bharvirkar, secretary Shekhar Bhandari, treasurer Abhishek Chhajed, Alka Kulkarni, Sanjay Vasant, Vaibhav Joshi and Suhas Agharkar congratulated Swara on her achievement.

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