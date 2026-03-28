Nashik: Sushma Andhare Submits Evidence To SIT, Seeks Detailed Investigation In Ashok Kharat Case

Nashik: Sushma Andhare Submits Evidence To SIT, Seeks Detailed Investigation In Kharat Case |

Nashik: The Shiv Sena (Udhhav Balasaheb Thackeray) has demanded a detailed probe into alleged links between former Maharashtra State Women’s Commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar and self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, who is currently in police custody.

The party has submitted photographs and documents to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the sexual exploitation case.

Shiv Sena’s spokesperson Sushma Andhare raised the issue during a press briefing in Nashik. She claimed that Chakankar was in regular contact with Kharat and questioned why her name had not yet appeared in the ongoing police investigation. Andhare said the material submitted to the SIT includes photographs and detailed information suggesting close associations.

She also referred to images showing former Nashik MP Hemant Godse participating in a ritual with the accused godman at an event in the Sinnar Industrial Estate. Andhare further questioned the presence of senior leaders, including then Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar, at programmes where Kharat was present. She asked what role Chakankar and others had at such events.

Andhare alleged that the case may be wider than it appears. She claimed that some women came into contact with the accused through Chakankar. She cited inputs from Women’s Commission member Asha Mirge to support her claims.

Chakankar Family’s Assets Questioned...

The Thackeray faction leader also raised financial and professional questions linked to Chakankar’s family. She alleged that Chakankar’s husband, Nilesh Chakankar, is associated with a Rs 500 crore company in the Konkan region along with a person linked to NCP leader Sunil Tatkare. She questioned the source of such financial strength and demanded an investigation.

In addition, Andhare referred to music composer Annu Malik. She alleged that Chakankar had earlier given him a clean chit during misconduct allegations, and later her son got a role in a film produced by Malik’s production house. She claimed this raised concerns of a possible conflict of interest.

The Shiv Sena UBT has called for a thorough and transparent investigation into all aspects of the case. Officials from the SIT have not yet issued a detailed response to these latest allegations. Further investigation into the matter is ongoing.