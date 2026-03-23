Nashik: Former Trustee Rupali Chakankar Likely To Be Questioned In Kharat Case; Shirdi Case May Add To Troubles | Sourced

Nashik: There is growing discussion that Rupali Chakankar, former trustee of the Shivanika Sansthan run by Ashok Kharat, may be questioned by a Special Investigation Team (SIT).



As the SIT conducts a detailed probe into the institution’s functioning, decision-making processes, and financial transactions, it is likely that former trustees could be summoned for questioning. Meanwhile, new information has surfaced alleging that Chakankar, during her tenure as chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women, intervened in a case in Shirdi and allegedly exerted pressure, potentially increasing her legal troubles.



In the case involving Neeraj Jadhav, an office associate who reportedly had detailed knowledge of Kharat’s alleged sexual exploitation activities, Chakankar is accused of taking a stand that the concerned woman should not be interrogated. It is also alleged that she called for the complainant’s application from the State Women’s Commission and warned police against proceeding with action, which could now come under scrutiny.



Although the tenure of the Shivanika Sansthan’s board of trustees ended in August 2025, Kharat’s alleged activities date back several years. Investigators may examine whether there was any direct or indirect link between his actions and the trustee board during that period.



The alleged intervention in the Shirdi case could prove particularly problematic for Chakankar. She had earlier stepped down as chairperson of the State Women’s Commission amid the controversy surrounding Kharat. However, the issue did not end there. If the SIT finds substantive evidence during its investigation, Chakankar could face further legal complications.