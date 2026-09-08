Nashik: Sukhjit Biocorn To Invest ₹760 Crore In Yeola MIDC Agro-Processing Plant |

Nashik: Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Limited has proposed setting up a state-of-the-art agro-based food processing plant in the Yeola MIDC industrial area of Nashik district, with a maize processing capacity of 1,200 metric tonnes per day. The proposed project is expected to involve an investment of around ₹760 crore.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Sukhjit Biocorn Limited and the Maharashtra Industries Department was signed on Tuesday at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, Industries Minister Uday Samant, Industries Department Principal Secretary Dr P Anbalagan, former MP Sameer Bhujbal and senior representatives of Sukhjit Biocorn Limited, including its vice-president, were present on the occasion.

As part of the project, the company has sought necessary infrastructure and support from the state government. This includes approximately 150 acres of land, around 5 MLD of process water per day, a 6 MW power connection and road connectivity required for the project. The Industries Department has also issued an offer letter to the company for inclusion of the project under the Mega Project category.

The proposed plant will manufacture starch and various value-added products derived from maize. According to the company, during the first phase, the project will generate an annual demand for approximately 3.5 lakh metric tonnes of maize. This is expected to provide maize farmers in Nashik district and surrounding areas with a stable and reliable market for their produce.

The project is expected to boost the food processing sector, promote value addition to agricultural produce and strengthen the local economy. It is also likely to create direct and indirect employment opportunities and contribute to government revenue through GST and other statutory revenues.

The company plans to complete the project within 12 to 15 months. The proposed investment is expected to generate around 1,000 direct and up to 3,000 indirect employment opportunities.

The project is expected to strengthen the link between Nashik’s agricultural production and the food processing industry, benefiting farmers, local businesses and employment generation. It is also in line with the state government’s policy of promoting and expanding the food processing sector.