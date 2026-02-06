Nashik Students Of Anandwali Municipal School To Join NASA’s Artemis-2 Mission Virtually; Names To Travel To The Moon | Sourced

Nashik: Students and teachers of Municipal School No. 18, Anandwali, Nashik, are set to be part of a historic space journey. Their participation will be recorded in NASA’s international space mission “Artemis-2”. NASA has issued boarding passes in the names of the students, making this a proud and memorable moment for the school.



NASA had invited people across the world to participate in the mission as virtual guests. Responding to this invitation, Anandwali Municipal School completed the registration process successfully. After the students were registered, NASA sent boarding passes to the students and teachers. They will be able to virtually watch the launch of the mission.

The names of these students will be stored on an SD card and sent towards the Moon through the Orion spacecraft. Students Vaishnavi Dive, Samruddha Sonawane, Aarush Gaikwad, and Suraj Somatkar, along with 35 students and their teacher Kunda Bachhav, received their boarding passes, along with a boarding pass in the name of the school.

This initiative reflects the creativity and dedication of teacher Kunda Bachhav, who works tirelessly for students’ holistic development.

“We organised this activity so that children at a young age can learn about space missions, the International Space Station, and astronauts, and so that dreams are planted in their minds,” said Bachhav.



School principal Anita Jadhav added, “We shared complete information about the Artemis mission with students. Through videos, we explained how astronauts live, eat, and sleep in zero-gravity conditions.”



The Artemis-2 mission is scheduled to be launched before April 2026 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Astronauts will travel about 685,000 miles beyond the Moon and return to Earth by landing in the Pacific Ocean. NASA has organised this initiative to spread awareness of the mission among the global public. The initiative has been widely appreciated by Municipal Administrator Dr Mita Chaudhary, parents, and villagers, who praised the students and the school.