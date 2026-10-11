Nashik: Students Hold Candle March, Demand CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s Resignation

Nashik: Hundreds of students took to the streets in Nashik on Saturday, Oct 10, to protest against alleged violations of citizens' constitutional and voting rights. They organised a candle march through the city, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The march began at the historic Ashok Pillar area in Nashik. Students carrying mobile phone torches, posters and banners raised slogans against Kumar, the Central Government and the Election Commission of India (ECI).

However, soon after the march began, police personnel deployed at the protest site intervened and detained several students.

Representatives of various student organisations participating in the protest condemned the police action. The students alleged that Kumar and the ruling party were undermining the voting and constitutional rights of citizens, invoking the legacy of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

The students also protested against the alleged suppression of demonstrators at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. They said similar protests were taking place in cities across the country and that their agitation would continue in Nashik.

They demanded Kumar's immediate resignation and legal action against him.

A heavy police presence was maintained in and around Ashok Pillar following the detentions. Although police dispersed the protesters, the students reiterated their determination to continue the agitation.

"Until Gyanesh Kumar resigns, our fight will continue," the protesting students said.

The candle march subsequently reached the statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar.