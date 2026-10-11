Nashik: 15 Tankers Supply Water To 55 Villages, Hamlets In Malegaon, Yeola | Sourced

Nashik: In view of the prevailing drought conditions, the State Government has accorded top priority to ensuring the availability of safe drinking water for citizens. Following the directions of Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan, water is being supplied through tankers to villages and hamlets facing water scarcity in Nashik district.

According to a report dated Oct 5, 2026, a total of 55 villages and hamlets across Malegaon and Yeola talukas are receiving drinking water through 15 tankers, providing relief to 37,714 residents.

According to a report from the Rural Water Supply Department of the Nashik Zilla Parishad, water is being supplied to 20 locations in Malegaon taluka, comprising six villages and 14 hamlets. Six tankers are making a total of 12 trips to provide drinking water to 13,140 residents.

In Yeola taluka, water is being supplied to 35 locations, comprising 12 villages and 23 hamlets. Nine tankers are making 18 trips, benefiting 24,574 residents.

The district administration is implementing measures to address water scarcity in Malegaon and Yeola talukas. Arrangements are being made to ensure an adequate water supply as required so that residents do not face difficulties in accessing drinking water.

In view of the prevailing scarcity, the State Government has declared 265 talukas across Maharashtra drought-affected, including 10 talukas in Nashik district. Various relief measures are being implemented in the affected areas, with the government and district administration prioritising the provision of drinking water to residents.