Nashik: Student Leaves Ashram School On Birthday, Dies By Suicide In Trimbakeshwar | Sourced

Nashik: A shocking incident has come to light in Trimbakeshwar taluka, where a Class 10 student studying at an Ashram School in Pimpri allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself. The incident has created a stir in the area, and police have launched an investigation to determine the reason behind the suicide.



The deceased student has been identified as Sanjay Sadu Nadge (17). He was studying in Class 10 at the secondary Ashram School in Pimpri. Sanjay was a resident of Burudpada, a village near the Gujarat border. Due to the poor financial condition of his family, he was staying at the Ashram School as a residential student.



According to available information, on March 12 at around 3 pm, Sanjay left the school premises without informing anyone. When he did not return for a long time, the school administration began searching for him. The next day, the school principal informed the police that the student was missing.



Meanwhile, on March 15, some children who had gone to graze cattle in the hilly area behind the school spotted a body hanging from a tree. After being informed, the police rushed to the spot, conducted a panchnama, and took the body into custody. The spot where the body was found is reportedly about two kilometres from the Ashram School.



Notably, March 12 was Sanjay’s birthday, and the fact that he left the school on the same day has raised several questions regarding the circumstances of the incident.



Police have registered a case of accidental death, and further investigation is underway to determine the exact reason behind the suicide. Meanwhile, the incident has also raised concerns about student safety and monitoring in Ashram schools.