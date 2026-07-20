Nashik: Speed Up Electoral Roll Revision, Ensure Every Eligible Voter Is Enrolled: S. Chockalingam | Sourced

Nashik: Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer and Additional Chief Secretary S. Chockalingam has directed officials to complete the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in a faster, more accurate, and transparent manner. He instructed officials to ensure that every eligible voter is included in the electoral roll by conducting door-to-door verification, assisting citizens in filling Enumeration Forms (EFs), promoting self-enumeration, and creating widespread public awareness.



During his visit to polling stations across various Assembly constituencies in Nashik city, Chockalingam reviewed the implementation of the SIR campaign. He inspected polling station facilities, the work of Booth Level Officers (BLOs), the process of filling Enumeration Forms, the self-enumeration initiative, and the computerisation of EF data.



Emphasising speed, accuracy, and transparency as the campaign's top priorities, he urged officials to intensify awareness efforts so that all eligible citizens actively participate in updating the electoral rolls through self-enumeration and submission of Enumeration Forms.



The review was attended by District Collector Ayush Prasad, Additional Collector Devdatt Kekan, IAS Probationer Dr Jaykumar Adhe, Assistant Collector Kashmira Sankhe, Deputy District Election Officer Madhumati Sardesai, Electoral Registration Officers along with Tehsildars Rajendra Wakchaure, Amol Nikam, Abasaheb Tambe, and Pankaj Pawar.