Nashik: Special Aadhaar Biometric Update Campaign To Run Till October 2 | Representational Image

Nashik: The district administration has appealed to all citizens of Nashik district to update their Aadhaar details between September 15 and October 2 as part of the ‘Rashtraneta and Rashtrapita Seva Pandharvada’ (National Leaders and Father of the Nation Service Fortnight) initiative. Nashik District Collector Ayush Prasad inaugurated the special campaign by personally updating the biometric information on his Aadhaar card.

Citizens must keep their Aadhaar biometric data, such as fingerprints, iris scans and photographs, as well as other personal details, updated. The administration has directed citizens to update their biometric information every five years to ensure greater security of their identity and facilitate seamless access to government scheme benefits

Facilities for updating information have been made available at all authorised Aadhaar enrolment centres across the district during the ‘Seva Pandharvada’ period from September 15 to October 2. Citizens who have not updated their Aadhaar details in recent years have been urged to take advantage of the special campaign by visiting their nearest Aadhaar centre to complete the process.

Call for participation

Keeping Aadhaar details updated facilitates easy access to various government schemes, Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) services and digital services. Therefore, District Collector Prasad has appealed to all citizens of the district to participate in the ‘Rashtraneta and Rashtrapita Seva Pandharvada’ campaign and get their own and their family members’ Aadhaar details updated.