Nashik: Igatpuri Film City Project Gets Major Push, CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces Modern Facility | X / @Devendra_Office

Nashik: The Maharashtra government has announced plans to develop a modern film city in Nashik, aimed at providing state-of-the-art infrastructure for film and television production. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, speaking at the 62nd Maharashtra State Marathi Film Awards ceremony, said the government intends to develop a modern film city equipped with advanced technology and facilities required for filmmaking. The project is expected to provide filmmakers with both indoor studios and outdoor locations, reducing the need to travel to different destinations for production.

The proposed project is particularly significant for Nashik district, as the government has already approved the development of a film city at Igatpuri on the lines of Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari in Mumbai. The picturesque, hilly and green landscape of Igatpuri offers diverse locations suitable for shooting films, television serials, web series and advertisements. The proposed facility is expected to include indoor studios, outdoor sets and other essential infrastructure for professional film production.

The film city could create new opportunities for local actors, technicians, cameramen, set designers, makeup artists and other professionals associated with the entertainment industry. It could also generate employment and benefit hotels, transport operators, restaurants and other allied businesses. The project is expected to give a boost to Nashik’s tourism and creative economy as well. While the government has announced the plan, details such as the final site, total land area, project cost and commencement date are yet to be officially finalised.