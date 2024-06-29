Nashik: Social Forestry Initiative Encourages Tree Planting To Mark Life's Milestones | Photo: Pexels

The Social Forestry Department of the Forest Ministry has initiated a substantial tree-planting program in rural areas. This initiative aims to encourage tree planting as a means to commemorate important life moments. Trees are made available at a moderate price to facilitate participation.

This programme encourages newly married women to plant trees at their new homes, marking the beginning of their journey together. Families are also encouraged to plant trees in memory of deceased loved ones, preserving their memory in the form of living trees.

Furthermore, families celebrate the birth of a child by planting fruit tree saplings, symbolising the nurturing of new life and fostering a connection with nature. Additionally, young individuals who have achieved milestones such as passing exams, securing jobs, or winning elections receive fruit tree saplings.

"These moments hold deep significance in our lives and remain etched in our hearts forever. Planting a tree serves as a timeless tribute to these milestones. Through this initiative, we aim to inspire people to create enduring memories," said Ganesh Randive, Divisional Forest Officer, Social Forestry Department.