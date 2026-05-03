Nashik: Skill, Technology, Materials Key To Quality Development, Says Girish Mahajan | Sourced

Nashik: State Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Girish Mahajan said that advanced technology, quality raw materials, and skilled, trained manpower are the three essential pillars for delivering high-quality construction and development.

Recognising the continuous need for manpower training, the Skill and Excellence Centre, being established by CREDAI Nashik Metro, is a highly significant and commendable initiative, he stated.

He was speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Skill and Excellence Centre and the new CREDAI office.

Among those present on the occasion were Mayor Himgauri Aadke, Deputy Mayor Vilas Shinde, Standing Committee Chairman Machhindra Sanap, BJP state spokesperson Laxman Savji, Shiv Sena deputy leader Ajay Boraste, Ganesh Gite, Sudhakar Badgujar, NIMA President Ashish Nahar, Rajendra Pansare, former president Vijay Sanklecha, Suresh Anna Patil, Anant Rajegaonkar, Kiran Chavan, Sunil Kotwal, Ravi Mahajan, and office-bearers of several organisations.

Mahajan further said that the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela, scheduled to begin in the coming months, is extremely important for Nashik city. Large-scale development works are being undertaken for the occasion.

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Public Participation: A Key For Success…

Along with the government, administration, and police, public participation will play a crucial role in ensuring the success of the Kumbh Mela, he added. He appealed to every citizen of Nashik to actively contribute to the event’s success.

In his welcome address, Gaurav Thakkar, President of CREDAI Nashik Metro, said that the organisation has consistently played an inclusive role in Nashik’s development. Along with helping fulfil the dream of homeownership for many, CREDAI has also contributed significantly to the city’s economy and employment generation.

Keeping in mind the importance of skilled manpower in urban development, the Skill and Excellence Centre is being developed on a sprawling 33,500 sq. ft. site at Chandshi near Gangapur Road. A fully equipped CREDAI office will also be established at the same location.