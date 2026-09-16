Nashik: Six Months After Ashok Kharat Case, 100+ Fake Godman Cases Registered Across Maharashtra | X / VijayKumbhar62

Nashik: The controversial Ashok Kharat case, which created a major stir across Maharashtra, completes six months today (Thursday). The issue of fake godmen and superstition in Maharashtra has come to the forefront through the efforts of the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (MANS).

In the past six months, police have registered more than 100 cases against fake godmen across the state. In a majority of these cases, allegations of sexual exploitation of women have emerged. The increasing number of such cases has sparked discussion about the growing influence of fraudulent spiritual practitioners in Maharashtra and raised concerns for society.

Following the Kharat case, MANS organised anti-superstition and anti-fake-godman conferences across the state. These initiatives encouraged public discussion about exploitative practices and provided support to victims. In some places, victims came forward on their own, while in others, cases were registered through the efforts and intervention of MANS, said MANS State Working President Sanjay Bansode, Krishna Chandgude, Advocate Ranjana Gawande and Vishnudas Lonare.

The list of cases indicates that complaints have been registered against fake godmen belonging to different religious backgrounds. MANS said this counters allegations that the organisation’s anti-superstition work is restricted to Hinduism. The cases also indicate that people in both rural and urban areas have allegedly been cheated and exploited. Physical and sexual exploitation of women, along with financial fraud, has been reported prominently.

Victims were allegedly lured with claims that fake godmen could remove black magic and supernatural influences, perform occult rituals, resolve family and financial problems, cure illnesses or even make money “rain” from the sky.

Many victims had earlier been reluctant to come forward because of fear, social pressure and concerns about their reputation. Following the Kharat case, MANS said several women victims have gained the courage to fight and seek justice. The organisation believes that the support provided to victims has contributed to the registration of a significant number of cases and that more victims should come forward.

The Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti, founded on the principles of rationalist activist Dr Narendra Dabholkar, has been campaigning against superstition and fraudulent practices for 18 years. Following this sustained movement, Maharashtra became the first state in India to enact the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013. MANS has alleged that despite the existence of the law, its effective implementation remains inadequate. The organisation has also pointed out that rules under the Act have still not been framed, creating confusion while registering cases. MANS has therefore appealed to the government to frame the rules at the earliest and appoint a designated officer at every police station to ensure effective implementation of the law.

The cases registered during this period have been filed under provisions of the anti-black-magic law as well as other applicable sections of law. According to MANS, Nashik and Pune districts have recorded the highest number of such cases during the six-month period.