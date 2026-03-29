Nashik SIT Probes Shivnika Finances; Rupali Chakankar To Be Questioned | Sourced

Nashik: The financial transactions of the ‘Shivnika’ organisation, allegedly operating under the influence of self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, have come under the scanner of the Special Investigation Team (SIT). According to sources, a summons has also been issued to the former chairperson of the State Women’s Commission, Rupali Chakankar, for questioning.



Sources indicate that all present and former members of the Shivnika trust will be investigated. The SIT is expected to call them in for detailed questioning regarding the organisation’s activities and financial dealings.



Several financial transactions and programs were reportedly conducted through the Shivnika organisation. The SIT is now set to conduct an in-depth probe into all individuals associated with the institution at various points in time. Members are likely to be summoned soon, as the police focus on the utilisation of funds and the support allegedly extended to Kharat.

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Amid allegations of links with Kharat, discussions are ongoing about questioning Chakankar as well. Sources suggest that she has been served a summons, and her statement may be recorded as part of the investigation.

The SIT has already taken custody of the bank account details and financial records of Shivnika for the past few years. The probe is expected to uncover how funds were routed, where they were diverted, and whether any influential individuals were involved.



The Board of Trustees of Shivnika includes Captain Ashokkumar Eknath Kharat, Dr Jitendra Ganpatrao Shelke, Kalpana Ashokkumar Kharat, Rupali Nilesh Chakankar, Subhashrao Keshavrao Game, Lalit Prakash Gofne (C.A.), and Dr Nandkishor Tukaram Katore.