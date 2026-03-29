Pune: NCP Reunion Buzz Returns As MLA Sunil Shelke Backs Unity Under Sunetra Pawar

NCP MLA Sunil Shelke | File Photo

Pune: Speculation over a possible reunion of the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has resurfaced, with Maval MLA Sunil Shelke from Ajit Pawar's faction of the party indicating that a merger could still be possible under the leadership of Sunetra Pawar.

MLA Shelke said that discussions about bringing both factions together had been doing the rounds for the past few days. He referred to claims that leaders from the group led by Sharad Pawar had held talks with Ajit Pawar on a possible reunion.

He, however, clarified that such discussions were never formally shared with party leaders. “Dada had not discussed this in detail with other leaders or us. But if both factions come together and the party grows under Sunetra Vahini’s leadership, then time has not yet run out,” Shelke said.

He added that party workers had a clear stand even earlier. According to him, after Ajit Pawar, Sunetra Pawar should have taken charge as the national president of the party. He also said that the responsibility and political stature held by Ajit Pawar should have been passed on to her.

Shelke said that Sunetra Pawar now holds key leadership roles, and if both factions accept her leadership, it could pave the way for unity. “If both sides come together and move forward under her leadership, it will be a moment of joy for us,” he said.

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‘Merger Would Strengthen The Party’

He further said that such a merger would strengthen the party and help rebuild it as a united and larger political force. Shelke added that if the party is growing under her leadership, it should be seen in a positive light by all members.

The remarks have once again brought the possibility of a reunion between the rival NCP factions into focus, even as no official confirmation has been made by either side.