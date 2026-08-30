Nashik: Sinnar-Igatpuri Samruddhi Stretch To Face Traffic Blocks For 7 Days | AI Representative

Nashik: Traffic blocks will be implemented in phases between Sinnar and Igatpuri on the 'Hinduhrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg' from August 31 to September 7 to facilitate the installation of gantries for the 'Intelligent Traffic Management System' (ITMS).

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has announced this information. With the permission of the Highway Police, traffic in the respective direction will be halted for one hour during the time slots of 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM and 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

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Schedule

- August 31, September 1, and September 2: Traffic closed between Sinnar Interchange and Bharvir Interchange—towards Mumbai from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM, and towards Nagpur from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

- September 4, 5, and 7: Traffic closed between Bharvir Interchange and Igatpuri Interchange—towards Mumbai from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM, and towards Nagpur from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

The MSRDC has urged commuters to plan their journeys accordingly and utilise alternative routes during this period.

The ITMS system is based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), involving the installation of high-definition cameras and sensors along the highway. It automatically monitors 17 types of violations, such as speeding, driving in the wrong lane, illegal parking, using mobile phones while driving, and not wearing seat belts. Fines are issued online in the event of a rule violation. The project aims to prevent accidents and enforce traffic discipline.