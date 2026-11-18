Nashik: Simhastha Roadworks Threaten Power Line Clearance; MSETCL Holds NMC Responsible | AI

Nashik: In preparation for the 2027 Simhastha Kumbh Mela, various road widening and elevation projects have been undertaken across the city. However, these works threaten to reduce the mandatory safety clearance between the ground and the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited's (MSETCL) extra-high-voltage (EHV) power lines.

MSETCL has cautioned that if tall vehicles come into contact with these power lines, it could lead to serious accidents and widespread power outages. In light of this, MSETCL has written to the Municipal Commissioner, emphasising the need to adhere to technical standards, maintain safe clearance distances and respect the right of way while raising road levels.

Lalitkumar Patil, Executive Engineer of MSETCL's Adgaon Transmission Division, has formally communicated these concerns to the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC). Road elevation projects and the potential relocation of electricity pylons are currently underway in several areas, including the stretch from Papaya Nursery to Exlo Point, the vicinity of Edge Fitness Hub, Nandini Bridge, Satpur-Ambad Link Road, the stretch between Gangapur and Bardan Phata, and the area near Sula Chowk.

Raising road levels as part of the Simhastha-related infrastructure work could reduce the safe ground clearance for 132 kV and 220 kV EHV power lines. There is a significant risk that tall container trucks or other heavy vehicles could come into contact with these lines, potentially causing major power disruptions and life-threatening accidents.

MSETCL has stated in its letter that coordination with the relevant MSETCL office is mandatory before proceeding with any road elevation work. The power utility has stated that further technical proceedings are being delayed because NMC has failed to provide the necessary documentation and technical estimates despite repeated correspondence.

MSETCL has further clarified that if any accident or untoward incident occurs due to failure to maintain the prescribed safe distance from its power lines during road elevation works, NMC will be held solely responsible.

To ensure the safety of power lines, it is mandatory to maintain a safe distance in accordance with the Electricity Act, 2003, the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, and the 2023 safety regulations issued by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA).

Accordingly, no unauthorised excavation or construction is permitted within 13.5 metres on either side of the centreline of 132 kV power lines and within 17.7 metres on either side of the centreline of 220 kV power lines.