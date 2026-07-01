Nashik: Simhastha Kumbh 2027 Sanitation Plan Unveiled; 56,000 Toilets, 8,000 Workers Proposed | Sourced

Nashik: The Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority (NTKMA) has drawn up an extensive sanitation plan for Simhastha Kumbh 2027, proposing around 56,000 temporary toilets and deployment of over 8,000 sanitation workers, along with a strong push to make the mega event plastic-free.



As part of the plan, around 56,000 temporary toilets are proposed across Sadhugram areas, ghats, parking and holding zones, approach roads and highways.



Around 7,000 dustbins with around 9 lakh liner bags are proposed to be placed at key locations, with liners to be changed three times a day. Over 8,000 sanitation workers are expected to be deployed round-the-clock for sweeping, ghat cleaning and toilet maintenance, with monitoring through an ICT-based system.



As per NTKMA, around 2,000 changing rooms are also planned along the ghats for pilgrims. To manage solid waste, more than 100 additional garbage collection vehicles, including tippers and compactors, are proposed. Waste transfer stations will be set up at strategic points, while quick response teams will be stationed along ghats to address waste accumulation.





The authority is also planning to make the Kumbh a single-use plastic-free event. Biodegradable alternatives such as dona, pattal and kullhad are proposed to be promoted at food stalls and community kitchens. Reverse vending machines and bag vending machines are also planned, along with distribution of cloth bags to pilgrims and vendors.



To prevent pollution of the Godavari, a dedicated system is being planned to remove floating waste such as flowers and other offerings. River skimmers, cleaning boats, floating barriers and hand nets are proposed to be deployed, supported by a dedicated workforce at the ghats.



Officials said the sanitation efforts have already begun as part of a larger cleanliness drive running from January 2026 to July 2028.



The initiative includes activities such as swachhata pledges, cyclothons, plogathons, human chains and door-to-door awareness campaigns. Nirmalya collection drives, river awareness walks and clean ghat teams are also part of the programme. Such cleanliness drives have already garnered strong support from citizens and all the stakeholders alike.





"Simhastha Kumbh is one of the largest human gatherings in the world. Keeping it clean is a matter of both public health and spiritual respect. We are putting in place the people, machinery and systems to ensure high standards across the mela area," said NTKMA commissioner Shekhar Singh.

Key facts: sanitation plan for Simhastha 2027



Temporary toilets: around 56,000



Dustbins: around 7,000; over 9 lakh liner bags, changed three times daily.



Sanitation workers: over 8,000



Changing rooms: around 2,000



Additional garbage vehicles: over 100



Cleanliness drives: January 2026 to July 2028