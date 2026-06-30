Nashik: Corporators To Face Six-Month Suspension For Abusive Language In Civic Meetings | Sourced

Nashik: Mayor Himgauri Aadke has announced that any corporator found using abusive or objectionable language during Municipal Corporation General Body or Ward Committee meetings will face suspension for six months. The announcement came during the General Body meeting on Tuesday following widespread criticism of the verbal altercation between two corporators at the New Nashik Ward Committee meeting. The decision received unanimous applause from members across party lines.



The controversy stems from Monday's Ward Committee meeting, where a heated discussion on water scarcity and muddy water supply escalated into a verbal clash between BJP corporator Sudhakar Badgujar and independent corporator Mukesh Shahane. The exchange reportedly involved abusive language, creating a tense atmosphere before other corporators intervened to restore order. Videos of the incident later went viral on social media, drawing criticism and tarnishing the city's image across the state.



During the General Body meeting, several members demanded strict disciplinary measures. Responding to the issue, Mayor Aadke said corporators are expected to resolve public grievances with dignity and responsibility. She described the conduct witnessed in the Ward Committee meeting as "highly condemnable and unfortunate," particularly as women corporators and civic officials were present.

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She warned that henceforth, any corporator using abusive or objectionable language in Ward Committee or General Body meetings would be suspended for six months without exception or favouritism.



Corporators Apologise After Objections from Women Members

Following strong objections from women corporators over Monday's incident, both Mukesh Shahane and Sudhakar Badgujar expressed regret before the House.



Shahane said he had no intention of hurting anyone's sentiments and apologised for the incident before leaving the House. Badgujar also expressed regret, stating that if his words had hurt anyone's feelings, he sincerely apologised for the conduct witnessed during the meeting.