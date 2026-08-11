Nashik: Show-Cause Notices Issued To 13 Engineers Over Pothole Negligence | Sourced

Nashik: Nashik Municipal Corporation Commissioner has taken a strict stance over the growing pothole problem in the city. Show-cause notices have been issued to 13 municipal engineers for allegedly failing to take timely action against potholes on city roads.



The notices have been served to five executive engineers and eight deputy engineers, holding them accountable for negligence in addressing the deteriorating road conditions. The engineers have been directed to submit their explanations within seven days.

Read Also Nashik: MP Bhaskarrao Bhagre Raises Key Dindori Development Issues With PM Modi



The Municipal Commissioner has warned that failure to respond within the stipulated period could result in the matter being reported directly to the Maharashtra state government. The action comes amid growing public concern over dangerous potholes across Nashik. Six people have reportedly lost their lives in accidents linked to pothole-ridden roads so far, intensifying pressure on the civic administration to take immediate corrective measures.