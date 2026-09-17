Nashik: ‘Should I Come Back Next Year?’ Ganeshotsav Tableau Takes Aim At City’s Potholes

Nashik: While the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar ought to be the primary topic of discussion, the conversation is currently dominated by ongoing excavation work, potholes and accidents caused by the damaged roads. Citizens are now questioning when the city's roads will return to normal.

Although the city's three BJP MLAs have not yet taken an aggressive stance on the issue, corporators from the ruling alliance comprising the BJP and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) have begun raising concerns over the situation. The inconvenience caused to citizens due to simultaneous road digging without proper planning has found expression in Nashik's Ganeshotsav celebrations, with some mandals creating tableaux based on the issue.

During the British era, political rallies and public gatherings were banned. In response, Lokmanya Tilak used religious festivals to bring people together. By transforming Ganeshotsav into a public event, he strengthened the movement against British rule and used the festival to spread social awareness. While the nature of the festival has changed significantly since Tilak's time, some mandals continue the tradition of raising social awareness and conveying messages through their tableaux.

Roads in Nashik were dug up as part of preparations for the Kumbh Mela. For months, citizens have been forced to travel on pothole-ridden roads. Municipal officials have admitted that 12 people have lost their lives so far in accidents caused by excavation work and potholes.

The Kumbh Mela is not an unforeseen event; since the dates were finalised years in advance, the work could have been completed systematically. However, after remaining inactive for a long time, the ruling authorities and administration launched a campaign to dig up roads across the city. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had remarked at an event in Nashik that while citizens might currently be criticising the administration, they would appreciate the work once it was completed. The statement further angered residents.

The Trimurti Nagar Kala, Krida and Sanskrutik Mitra Mandal and the Madat Foundation, located on Hirawadi Road in Panchavati, have created a tableau highlighting the frustration and hardships faced by Nashik residents. The tableau depicts Lord Ganesha questioning the city's potholes, accidents and fatalities caused by them, pollution caused by tree felling and traffic congestion in Nashik.

Created under the guidance of Ambadas Khaire, founding president of the Trimurti Nagar Mitra Mandal, the tableau features Lord Ganesha asking a question that weighs on the minds of Nashik residents: "Will the work be completed before the Kumbh Mela?"

Exasperated by the city's potholes, Bappa also poses a question through the display: "Should I come back next year or not?"