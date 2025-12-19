Nashik Shooter Anjali Bhagwat Wins National Medal For Third Consecutive Year | Sourced

Nashik: Nashik shooter Anjali Bhagwat has achieved remarkable success by winning a national medal for the third consecutive year at the 68th National Shooting Championship.



Anjali, who represents the Bhishmaraj Bam Memorial Shooting Range, once again proved her consistency and shooting excellence. She is currently training at the Army Girls Company, Mhow (Madhya Pradesh).



Competing for the Army Girls team, Anjali won a team gold medal in the junior category and a team silver medal in the senior category in the 25-metre pistol event.



The 68th National Shooting Championship is being held in Delhi from December 11, 2025, to January 4, 2026. Her success has created a wave of happiness among sports enthusiasts in Nashik.





In another major achievement, Anjali Bhagwat has been selected for the Indian Junior team for the Asian Rifle and Pistol Championship 2026, scheduled to take place in Delhi from February 2 to 14, 2026. This selection is considered a significant milestone in her career, as she will represent India at the international level.



Anjali’s achievement has been widely appreciated, with congratulations pouring in from her family members, coaches, and the sports fraternity.