Nashik: Shiv Sena (UBT) Warns Agitation Over Alleged Incident of Maggots in Rotten Dead Bodies at Civil Hospital Mortuary |

Shiv Sena (UBT) Nashik has warned that it will launch a strong agitation if there is no improvement in the management of Nashik Civil Hospital within 15 days. This warning comes in the wake of a shocking incident where maggots were allegedly found around rotting dead bodies in the hospital's mortuary.

Complaints about the non-availability of services to patients have been increasing, and Nashik District Surgeon Dr Charudatta Shinde has been accused of shirking his responsibilities. In response to these complaints, a delegation led by District Chief of the Shiv Sena Thackeray Group, Sudhakar Badgujar, and Metropolitan Mayor Vilas Shinde visited the office of Deputy Director of Health, Dr Kapil Aher, to seek answers.

The delegation highlighted that dead bodies of homeless individuals are left in the mortuary under deplorable conditions, which they described as a disgrace to humanity. They also noted that the hospital is overwhelmed with both patients and dead bodies and suffers from a severe lack of cleanliness.

Shiv Sena-style agitation soon

"As the boxes in the mortuary are in poor condition, the dead bodies are rotting, and getting infested with maggots. Dr Aher was requested to take strict legal action against the culprits after a thorough investigation of this issue. A warning was also issued that a Shiv Sena-style agitation will be launched if there is no improvement in governance," said District Chief of Shiv Sena Thackeray Group Sudhakar Badgujar.

Present during this meeting were DG Suryavanshi, Sub-District Chief Devanand Birari, Sachin Marathe, Mahesh Badve, Nivrithi Lambe, Vaibhav Thackeray, and others.