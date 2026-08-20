Nashik: Shiv Sena (UBT) To Audit NMC White Paper, Alleges Financial Irregularities | Sourced

Nashik: The Shiv Sena (UBT) has raised objections to the recently published white paper on the four-year administrative rule of the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC), alleging that major financial irregularities may have occurred during the period. The party is now preparing to conduct a detailed scrutiny of the document. The white paper presents details of the tendering process, income and expenditure, and development works undertaken during the four-year administrative tenure. The party plans to have the document examined by experts and bring any alleged irregularities before the public.



The municipal corporation’s administrative period from 2022 to 2026 was marked by several allegations and controversies. Against this backdrop, the administration recently issued the white paper. However, the Shiv Sena (UBT) has raised objections, particularly over the financial aspects presented in it. According to the party, significant financial irregularities and possible wrongdoing took place during the period. In view of this, the party has handed over the white paper to a team comprising legal experts and chartered accountants for detailed scrutiny. After receiving their final report, the party plans to present the findings and point out discrepancies before the public through a press conference. Party leaders, MP Sanjay Raut and MLC Anil Parab, are expected to visit Nashik for the purpose.



Raut to Visit Nashik Again

Meanwhile, following the strong response to the Janakrosh Morcha organised by the Shiv Sena (UBT) against potholes and the poor condition of roads in Nashik, party leaders, particularly MP Sanjay Raut, are closely monitoring the administration’s response. Raut has been maintaining regular contact with local office-bearers and the party’s municipal group leader. He is expected to visit Nashik again to review the progress made on the issues raised during the agitation, party sources said.