 Nashik: Shiv Sena City Chief Pravin Tidke Withdraws Resignation After Talks With Eknath Shinde
Milind SajgureUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 05:09 PM IST
Nashik: Shiv Sena City Chief Pravin Tidke Withdraws Resignation After Talks With Eknath Shinde | Sourced

Nashik: Shiv Sena city chief Pravin Tidme, who had drawn the “weapon of resignation” over what he termed the neglect of loyalty and seniority in the deputy mayor election, has finally sheathed his sword. Tidke announced in a press conference that he would continue as the city chief and corporator after receiving assurances directly from party leader and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. With this, the storm that was brewing within the Shiv Sena has turned out to be nothing more than a tempest in a teacup.


After the Nashik Municipal Corporation elections, the BJP and Shiv Sena contested separately. However, they came together for the mayor and deputy mayor elections. When the BJP agreed to give the deputy mayor’s post to the Shiv Sena, Pravin Tidke claimed that, based on loyalty and seniority, he deserved the position. Instead, it was given to Vilas Shinde, who had joined the party later. Protesting this, Tidme made a sudden announcement of resigning from both his post as city chief and as a corporator.

Tidke also launched sharp criticism against party deputy leader Ajay Boraste and Vilas Shinde, bringing internal party differences into the open. His subsequent inaccessibility (“not reachable”) further intensified the confusion.
However, on Monday, appearing before the media, Tidke clarified that he had spoken with Eknath Shinde and other senior leaders and was now satisfied. He clearly stated that he would not resign. With this “U-turn”, the internal conflict within the party has, for now, subsided.

