Nashik-Shirdi Railway Doubling Project Gains Momentum As Land Acquisition Begins Across 34 Villages | File Pic

Nashik: The project to double the railway line connecting the major religious and commercial hubs of Nashik and Shirdi is progressing rapidly. The land acquisition process has commenced across 34 villages in Nashik district, with the district administration accelerating the work. Upon completion of the project, rail travel between Nashik and Sainagar Shirdi will become faster, safer, and more comfortable.

Central Railway had submitted the proposal for this line-doubling project to the state government. Following this, the Land Acquisition Department of the Nashik District Collector's office initiated the necessary proceedings. Official orders regarding this were issued on May 25. The responsibility for land acquisition in Nashik and Sinnar talukas has been entrusted to the Sub-Divisional Officer of Niphad.

Once the project is completed, rail travel between Nashik and Shirdi will become faster. Currently, trains often have to wait for signals due to the single-track system. The addition of a second track will allow for the operation of more trains. Every year, lakhs of Sai devotees visit Shirdi, which will provide a significant boost to religious tourism. The industrial and commercial sectors in the Nashik, Sinnar, and Shirdi areas will also benefit.

Compensation for Farmers

Farmers will receive fair compensation for land acquisition in accordance with the Land Acquisition Act of 2013. Land values will be determined based on 'Ready Reckoner' rates, and additional benefits and compensation will be provided as prescribed by law. The administration has assured that farmers will receive appropriate compensation.

As this project will make the Nashik-Shirdi railway route busier and better equipped with amenities, devotees and travellers stand to benefit greatly.

Villages Subject to Land Acquisition

Sinnar Taluka (23 villages): Kundewadi, Kundewadi Majre, Wadjire, Datli, Pathare Khurd, Dusungwadi, Khopdi Khurd, Pangri Khurd, Pangri Bk., Maldhon, Khambale, Sinnar, Phulenagar, Brahmanwade, Musalgaon, Deshvandi, Jaygaon, Wavi, Sayale, Patpimpari, Bargaonpimpari, Bhokani, Sundarpur.

Nashik Taluka (11 villages): Vihitgaon, Beltaghavhan, Chandgiri, Jakhori, Deolali, Chehedi Bk., Sansari, Mohgaon, Babhaleshwar, Panchak, Chandegaon.