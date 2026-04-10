Nashik: Shirdi Police Summon Pratibha Chakankar Over Suspicious ₹2.4 Crore Transactions | Sourced

Nashik: In the investigation surrounding the fake godman Ashok Kharat case, the Chakankar sisters have finally come under the scanner. Pratibha Chakankar, sister of former State Women’s Commission Chairperson Rupali Chakankar, has been officially served a notice by the Shirdi Police. The notice has been issued in connection with suspicious financial transactions in the Samata Credit Society at Kopargaon, and accordingly, she will have to appear at the Shirdi Police Station for questioning.



According to the information received, an offence related to illegal money lending and financial fraud has been registered against Kharat in Shirdi. During the investigation, police found several suspicious accounts in the Samata Credit Society linked to Kharat.



A total of four accounts in the names of Pratibha Chakankar and her children have been identified in the society. Shockingly, police investigations have revealed suspicious transactions amounting to ₹2.40 crore through these accounts.



To determine the connection of these financial transactions with Kharat’s money-lending business, and to ascertain whose money it is and what its exact source is, the police have issued this notice. From the date of receiving the notice, she has been directed to appear at the police station within five days for questioning and recording of her statement.