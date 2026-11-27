Nashik: Shelter 2026 Stall Allocation Draw Held Amid Enthusiasm | Representational image (AI-generated)

Nashik: The stall allocation draw for Shelter 2026, the 12th biennial property exhibition organised by the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI) Nashik Metro, was held amid enthusiasm at Four Points by Sheraton, Nashik.

During the event, organisers briefed members about Unstoppable Nashik, a special initiative planned ahead of the exhibition, along with the publicity strategy, media planning and visitor registration process. CREDAI Nashik Metro committee member Nishit Atal explained the concepts, objectives and key features of both initiatives.

Addressing the gathering, CREDAI Nashik Metro President Gaurav Thakkar highlighted the opportunities the exhibition would offer builders, developers and prospective property buyers. He said it would provide members with a platform to showcase their projects, expand their business reach and connect directly with potential customers.

A special meeting of social media influencers and radio partners was subsequently held at Treat Hotel, Nashik. Around 70 prominent social media influencers and representatives of eight leading radio stations participated in the meeting. Discussions focused on using social media and radio platforms for extensive publicity and public outreach.

The primary objective of these initiatives is to showcase Nashik's growth potential, development opportunities and investment prospects while encouraging more citizens to visit the property exhibition.

Unstoppable Nashik will be held on Dec 12, 2026, while Shelter 2026 will take place from Dec 17 to 21, 2026, at Dongre Vasti Gruha Grounds on Gangapur Road, Nashik.

Thakkar is spearheading the organisation of both initiatives with the support of Immediate Past President Kunal Patil, Convenor Manoj Khivsara, Honorary Secretary Tushar Sanklecha, Treasurer Shrenik Surana, Vice-Presidents Anil Aher, Anjan Bhalodia and Uday Ghuge, Joint Secretaries Sachin Bagad, Narendra Kulkarni, Rishikesh Kote and Hansraj Deshmukh, along with committee members, associate and invited members, and the CREDAI Youth Wing team led by Coordinator Aditya Bhatambarekar and Co-coordinator Ajinkya Nahar.