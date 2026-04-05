Nashik Sexual Exploitation Case: NGO Director Ravindra Erande Booked; 87 Videos Found | Sourced

Nashik: A major stir has been created in the area after a case was registered late Friday night against NGO director and media professional Ravindra Ganpat Erande (63) under charges of sexual exploitation and the Atrocities Act. Just two days earlier, Erande himself had filed a complaint at Satpur Police Station alleging that four individuals were demanding ₹12 lakh as extortion money from him. Those four accused had already been arrested by the police for allegedly threatening to make obscene videos viral. Meanwhile, the court has remanded Erande to police custody till April 6.



According to available information, Erande is also accused of exploiting needy women by luring them with promises of jobs. It is suspected that he sexually assaulted women at hotels in Nashik and Igatpuri and secretly recorded the acts. The victims reportedly include anganwadi workers, ASHA workers, factory employees, and domestic workers.

Cases have been registered against the accused under rape charges and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Police are conducting a detailed investigation into other possible locations and links connected to the case. There is also suspicion that Erande may have been involved in the sale of videos in “blue film” format.



The case was registered late Friday night based on the complaint of one victim under charges of sexual exploitation and the Atrocities Act. With the recent Ashok Kharat case still fresh in public memory, the emergence of a similar case has caused further concern.



Meanwhile, the case came to light after 87 videos were found on Erande’s tablet. Police have also seized 4 mobile phones, 2 pen drives, and 1 memory card from his possession. Further investigation into other locations and digital links is currently underway.



During the examination of the seized digital evidence, police reportedly found separate folders named after several women victims. These folders allegedly contained videos of sexual exploitation and secretly recorded nude footage. The investigation suggests that this was being operated in a highly systematic and planned manner.