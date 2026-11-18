Nashik: Seven-Year-Old Spandan Donates ₹1,600 From Piggy Bank To CM Relief Fund |

Nashik: Demonstrating that compassion and social responsibility have no age barriers, seven-year-old Spandan Archana Hemant Sonar has set an inspiring example by donating ₹1,600 saved in his piggy bank to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. A resident of the Jatra Hotel area in Nashik, Spandan is a student of Podar School, Ozar.

Spandan personally handed over the amount to Nashik District Collector Ayush Prasad. Deputy Collector (Administration) Kundan Hire was also present on the occasion. Instead of spending his savings on personal wishes, the young boy chose to contribute towards helping those in need.

District Collector Ayush Prasad appreciated Spandan's thoughtful gesture and praised his concern for society at such a young age. The boy's contribution, though modest in amount, stands as a heartwarming example of generosity, kindness and social responsibility, inspiring others to contribute towards the welfare of society.