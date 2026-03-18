Nashik Sets Up 24-Hour Control Room Amid LPG Supply Crisis | File Pic (Representational Image)

Nashik: To bring the crisis arising from the disruption in the supply of commercial LPG cylinders against the backdrop of the Israel-Iran conflict under control, a 24-hour Disaster Control Room has been established at the Nashik District Collector's office.

This control room has been set up specifically to receive complaints, suggestions, and information from citizens, with the aim of ensuring the smooth and uninterrupted supply of both domestic and commercial gas.

Acting under the directives of District Collector Ayush Prasad, the control room is being kept operational around the clock (24 hours). The facility operates in three distinct shifts, ensuring that citizens can establish contact at any time of the day or night.

Staff members are stationed at the control room and are actively working to resolve issues by coordinating with oil companies, distributors, hotel industry professionals, and the general public.

Citizens experiencing issues related to gas supply, booking, or other concerns are requested to contact the Disaster Control Room located at the District Collector's office. As the control room remains operational 24 hours a day, assistance is available at any time.

District Collector Ayush Prasad stated, "This control room has been established to ensure that citizens do not face undue hardship during this period of crisis. We are actively recording all complaints and making every effort to resolve them immediately.

Citizens are urged not to spread rumours and to rely solely on official sources for information. "Against the backdrop of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, this cell is playing a crucial role in ensuring a smooth gas supply for the citizens of the city and the district. Citizens are urged to utilise this cell and promptly report any issues.