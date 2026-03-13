Control Rooms, District-Level Committees For LPG Supply; State Govt Ensures Smooth Distribution In Nashik

Control Rooms, District-Level Committees For LPG Supply; State Govt Ensures Smooth Distribution In Nashi | Anand Chaini

Nashik: In the backdrop of the Iran–Israel conflict, the Maharashtra government has initiated several measures to ensure an uninterrupted supply of domestic and commercial gas cylinders. To prevent any disruption in domestic LPG supply and to coordinate effectively in case of a potential shortage, the state government has decided to establish special committees at the district level.



Additional Chief Secretary of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department, Anil Diggikar, has directed all concerned agencies to take necessary steps to maintain smooth LPG supply and ensure proper monitoring of distribution across the state.



The department has assured citizens that the supply of domestic LPG cylinders will remain uninterrupted and there is no need for concern. During March, the availability of domestic LPG cylinders is higher than the supply recorded over the last six months. In view of the ongoing geopolitical situation, instructions have been issued to all agencies to ensure uninterrupted LPG supply.



Local representatives and Gram Panchayat members will assist in preventing panic among citizens regarding gas supply. Police authorities will provide necessary protection to LPG transport vehicles and gas agencies. District administrations, rationing controllers and oil companies have been mandated to submit daily stock status and updated reports to the state-level control room.

District-level committees constituted

To prevent disruptions in domestic LPG supply and to facilitate coordination in case of a potential shortage, district-level committees will be constituted. These committees will include the district collector, superintendent of police, district supply officer and officials from all government gas companies.



Their key responsibilities will include monitoring the LPG supply chain, maintaining law and order, and submitting daily reports on the situation.





Priority LPG supply for essential services

Institutions providing essential services such as hospitals, government hostels, mess facilities in government schools and colleges, the Mid-Day Meal Scheme, and government-run ashram schools will receive priority supply of domestic or commercial LPG cylinders. A list of such institutions will be issued, and a separate priority order will be implemented.



Action against fake news on social media

To prevent rumours regarding gas supply, instructions have been given to disseminate information daily through radio, FM channels, television and print media. The Directorate General of Information and Public Relations, along with district committees, will handle this communication. Action will also be taken against fake or misleading information circulated on social media.



Oil companies have been directed to resolve technical issues related to gas booking apps and missed-call services immediately. Control rooms will also be set up at the state, divisional, district and taluka levels, and a WhatsApp facility will be made available for grievance redressal.



