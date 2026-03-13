Truck Carrying Fish Overturns On Mumbai–Pune Expressway Near Amrutanjan Bridge; Traffic Restored After Brief Disruption | Lokshahimarathi Instagram Handle

Mumbai: A truck transporting fish overturned on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway Frdiay, March 13th, triggering a temporary traffic disruption and forcing authorities to divert vehicles for a brief period. The accident occurred near the Amrutanjan Bridge at around 6.25 am.

According to a report by The Indian Express, multiple emergency response teams rushed to the spot soon after the accident was reported. Personnel from the Highway Safety Patrol, local police, IRB patrolling units, Delta Force, and the Mrutyunjay Devdoot emergency response system were deployed to control traffic and clear the highway.

Swapnil Patil, Assistant Police Inspector, told The Indian Express that brake failure is suspected to be the primary cause of the accident.

“The truck overturned near the Amrutanjan Bridge at around 6.25 am. The driver and the cleaner of the vehicle sustained minor injuries,” Patil said.

One of the injured individuals was transported to the Khopoli Municipal Council Hospital for further medical treatment using an IRB ambulance, while the other received preliminary assistance at the site.

A crane was used to remove the overturned vehicle and shift it to the side of the road, where it has been barricaded for safety purposes. Soil was also spread on the affected stretch to absorb the spilt oil, ensuring that the surface was safe for vehicles before reopening the lanes.

This news come in a month after a tanker carrying highly flammable propylene gas overturned near the Adoshi Tunnel (km 41), within the Raigad district limits on the Pune–Mumbai Expressway, at around 5:00 pm on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. Authorities took nearly 30 hours to remove the tanker, which was finally cleared from the area near the tunnel at around 10:00 pm on Wednesday.

When the vehicle overturned, propylene gas leaked from the tanker . To avoid any potential major catastrophe, the Mumbai-bound traffic was completely shut down, while Pune-bound traffic from Mumbai was allowed to continue with extreme caution. The accident occurred after the driver lost control of the vehicle. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), and chemical experts were deployed to handle the situation.

