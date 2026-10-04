Nashik: Separate Routes, Holding Areas, CCTV Planned For Simhastha Kumbh Mela |

Nashik: With crores of devotees expected to visit Nashik and Trimbakeshwar during the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela, crowd management will be one of the biggest challenges for the administration. The focus will be on ensuring the safety of devotees, maintaining smooth traffic movement and preventing overcrowding at major religious sites. Measures will include separate entry and exit routes, one-way pedestrian corridors, barricading, designated parking areas and real-time monitoring of crowd movement.

At major ghats, temples and bathing venues, the administration will determine the maximum safe capacity and regulate the entry of devotees accordingly. If the crowd exceeds the permissible level, devotees will be diverted through alternative routes and directed to designated holding areas. Information will also be provided through large display screens and public-address systems. CCTV cameras, drones and the Command and Control Centre will be used to continuously monitor crowd movement, allowing authorities to take preventive action before the situation reaches a critical level.

Traffic management will focus on parking facilities on the outskirts of the city, shuttle bus services and traffic diversions. Private vehicles will be restricted from entering sensitive religious zones, with devotees transported from designated parking areas through shuttle buses or public transport. Dedicated emergency corridors will be maintained on key routes to facilitate the movement of ambulances, fire tenders, police and other emergency services.

Along with crowd control, adequate arrangements for healthcare, drinking water, sanitation, lost-and-found centres, assistance desks for women and senior citizens, and emergency medical services will be essential. Emergency response teams will be stationed at strategic locations so that rescue and medical personnel can reach any incident site quickly.

Special micro-plans will be prepared for events expected to witness peak crowds, including flag-hoisting ceremonies, Shahi Snan, Maha Aarti and other major religious programmes. The administration will also take into account the possible movement of crowds between Nashik and Trimbakeshwar. Close coordination will be maintained among the district administration, Nashik Municipal Corporation, police, traffic police, health department, disaster management authorities and the Kumbh Mela administration.

The key principle of crowd management during the Simhastha Kumbh Mela will be to prevent overcrowding rather than control it after it occurs. The combined use of technology, trained manpower and infrastructure will aim to ensure a safe and smooth pilgrimage experience while enabling authorities to respond rapidly to any emergency situation.